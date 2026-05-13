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Trainer aircraft crash lands in Baramati months after Ajit Pawar plane tragedy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 13, 2026 11:22 IST

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A trainer aircraft crash landed in Baramati, Maharashtra, due to a technical fault, but the trainee pilot escaped unharmed, highlighting the importance of safety measures in flight training.

Trainer aircraft

IMAGE: A trainer aircraft experienced a crash landing in Baramati, Pune, due to a technical issue. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • The trainee pilot, who was the only person on board, survived the crash landing without serious injuries.
  • The aircraft belonged to the Redbird Flight Training Academy.
  • The aircraft reportedly hit a light pole during the crash landing.

A trainer aircraft operated by a private company made a crash landing at Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district after developing a technical snag on Wednesday morning, police said.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, and the trainee pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, escaped safely following the incident near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airstrip area, officials said.

According media reports, the crash took place in the same village where Ajit Pawar's plane crashed in January, killing the Maharashtra deputy chief minister.

Aircraft Details and Incident Time

The aircraft belonged to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, they said.

The incident occurred at 8.50 am, Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill told PTI.

Preliminary Investigation and Eyewitness Accounts

"As per preliminary information received from eyewitnesses, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly hit a light pole before it struck the ground," he said.

Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

"Necessary inquiry and further action are underway," the official added.

Aircraft from the same company have previously also been involved in accidents in the district.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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