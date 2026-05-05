HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Did an electrical disturbance trigger Air India Dreamliner crash?

Did an electrical disturbance trigger Air India Dreamliner crash?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 20:32 IST

x

In its preliminary report, the AAIB said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after take-off.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: The remains of Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft that was crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad airport, June 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Pilots' body FIP suggests electrical disturbance may have caused the Air India Dreamliner crash.
  • AAIB preliminary report indicated fuel supply to both engines was cut off shortly after take-off.
  • FIP urges investigation into potential pre-lift off electrical disturbance and relay operation.
  • Concerns have been raised about the functioning of the fuel control switch in the aircraft.
  • Supreme Court criticised selective publication of the preliminary report on the Air India crash.

Pilots' grouping FIP has said that aircraft accident probe agency AAIB should examine whether "pre-lift off electrical disturbance" could have led to the cutting off of the fuel switches, resulting in the crash of Air India's Dreamliner plane in June last year that killed 260 people.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025.

 

In its preliminary report on the crash that was released on July 12 last year, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after take-off.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," it had said.

Concerns over electrical systems

While the AAIB's final report is yet to come, concerns have been raised in certain quarters about electrical systems as well as about the functioning of the fuel control switch in the aircraft.

Against the backdrop, the FIP has written a letter to the civil aviation ministry about the possibility of pre-lift off electrical disturbance in the aircraft.

"Based on lithium-ion battery failures, relay behaviour under abnormal voltage, and Boeing 787 electrical design, a prelift-off electrical disturbance could have caused unintended relay operation and dual engine fuel cut-off without pilot input," FIP said in a letter to the civil aviation ministry on May 1.

Call for further investigation

In its submissions citing certain other investigation reports and attaching annexures, FIP said the electrical disturbance may be treated as a testable hypothesis and examined through detailed electrical analysis by IIT Bombay, Aeronautical Development Agency, or Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

"Technical causes cannot be ruled out till this analysis is made.

"Also, in our last letters and emails, we had requested the verification of the timings as given in the preliminary report of AAIB by carrying out a simulator session on B787," FIP said.

SC observation

The Supreme Court, in September last year, termed as "unfortunate and irresponsible" the selective publication of a preliminary report on the June 12 Air India crash, which outlined lapses on the part of pilots and paved the way for a "media narrative".

In August last year, Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Dreamliner, demanded a 'formal investigation' by the central government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

5500-strong pilots group seeks judicial probe into AI plane crash
5500-strong pilots group seeks judicial probe into AI plane crash
AI171 probe: Pilots' body flags possible tech faults
AI171 probe: Pilots' body flags possible tech faults
AI crash: Blame before detailed probe premature, says pilots' body
AI crash: Blame before detailed probe premature, says pilots' body
AI 171 crash: SC seeks govt, DGCA replies on 'fair, expeditious' probe plea
AI 171 crash: SC seeks govt, DGCA replies on 'fair, expeditious' probe plea
Air India crash probe: 'Nothing has been ruled out'
Air India crash probe: 'Nothing has been ruled out'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

VIDEOS

Riva Arora Looks Absolutely Stunning1:31

Riva Arora Looks Absolutely Stunning

Amrita Rao's Graceful Blue Look is Pure Magic 1:15

Amrita Rao's Graceful Blue Look is Pure Magic

Kedarnath Dham Faces Heavy Snowfall, Devotees Stand Firm in Faith1:04

Kedarnath Dham Faces Heavy Snowfall, Devotees Stand Firm...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO