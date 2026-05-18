UK Government Announces Stricter Penalties For Parents Of Young Criminals

The UK government is implementing new youth justice reforms, including stricter fines for parents of young offenders, to combat rising youth crime rates and promote safer communities.

Key Points UK government introduces new youth justice reforms to tackle youth crime.

Parents may face tougher fines for children's crimes or anti-social behaviour.

New Youth Intervention Courts will provide targeted support and supervision.

Parenting Orders will be strengthened to address children's behaviour.

Reforms aim to reduce reoffending and improve public safety.

The UK government has announced new youth reforms, including tougher fines for parents if their children commit crimes or cause anti-social behaviour.

New Youth Justice Initiatives in the UK

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy published a new 'Youth Justice White Paper' to lay out the blueprint for earlier intervention, more targeted support, and tackling the root causes of youth crime.

His announcement came as figures show eight out of 10 prolific offenders in Britain committed their first crime as a child, while two-thirds of those released from custody reoffend within a year.

"Too many young people are being drawn into crime, with devastating consequences for victims, communities and their own futures," said Lammy.

"These reforms lay the foundation to intervene far earlier, support families, and tackle the drivers of offending so fewer young people become trapped in cycles of crime, creating safer streets and fewer victims," he said.

Youth Intervention Courts and Intensive Supervision

New measures announced this week include piloting new Youth Intervention Courts, which will for the first time bring together judges, youth justice services and specialist support to tackle the drivers of offending and keep young people on track. The courts will also provide intensive supervision and tailored interventions, including health or educational requirements, while closely monitoring compliance to break cycles of repeat reoffending.

Parental Responsibility and Parenting Orders

"Parents and carers will also face greater responsibility for children who commit crime or cause anti-social behaviour, recognising the vital role families play in reducing reoffending," the UK's Ministry of Justice said.

"The government will strengthen and expand Parenting Orders, which can compel parents or guardians to address their child's behaviour  including attending counselling or guidance sessions  or face penalties such as fines," it stated.

While very young offenders are often not subject to tough legal action, Parenting Orders are used as a means of encouraging positive family intervention. The expansion of such orders follows data revealing that just over one-third of children sentenced to such community orders in the country reoffended.

Rehabilitation and Electronic Monitoring

Under this week's reforms, ministers will also explore strengthening Youth Rehabilitation Orders with intensive supervision and surveillance, allowing electronic monitoring to track their whereabouts alongside robust rehabilitation activity to keep the public safe. However, the government said custody will always remain essential for the most dangerous offenders.

"Put simply, the youth justice system is not working  not for children, victims and communities blighted by crime. These reforms will modernise the system, keep pace with emerging risks and ensure young offenders get the support they need to turn their lives around, while improving public safety," said UK Minister for Sentencing and Youth Justice Jake Richards.

The reforms build on recent action to tackle the most serious issues affecting young people, such as knife crime and violence against women and girls. Every child in England and Wales caught carrying a knife will now be given a mandatory specialised plan to stop them reoffending, part of a government initiative to halve knife crime within a decade.