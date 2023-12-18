Parliament breach: Cops seize diary, clothes of accused

The special team of Delhi Police searched Parliament breach accused Neelam Azad's residence in Haryana's Jind and took away her old diary and some books.

IMAGE: Parliament security breach accused Neelam brought to Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Neelam's brother Ramniwas, while speaking to ANI about the police search at the residence, said, "The police have taken Neelam's old diary which also has contact numbers of her friends and some of her books which were on government and farmers."

He further said, "The police also asked about two or three accounts of her which are in different banks. They have also taken bank account details with them."

On being asked about interrogation of family members, Neelam's brother said, "I was at my home along with my wife and mother when the police carried out the search but none of us were interrogated or asked about anything."

As per the information received from Neelam's brother, the team that came for the search consisted of eight male officers and two female officers.

Further speaking about the request to meet Neelam, her brother said that the police team has told them that their request to meet Neelam can be accepted only after the court's approval.

Neelam's parents have filed an application in the Patiala House Court of Delhi, seeking a copy of the first information report (FIR) registered against her and others. They also sought court's direction to Delhi Police to allow them to meet with Neelam during the remand period.

Neelam is booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. She is a resident of Ghaso village in Jind.

The Patiala House Court on Saturday issued a notice to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on the application moved by Neelam's parents.

Meanwhile, after interrogating another accused Sagar Sharma, Delhi Police reached Lucknow, where he had a video conference with his family members.

Delhi Police Inspector Sanjeev said, "We have come to the Manak Nagar police station for paperwork. Some of Sagar Sharma's clothes were recovered from his residence. The goods have been confiscated. We and our team also went for questioning at the Sadana Shoe store located in Alambagh, from where Sagar Sharma had purchased the shoes."

Shop owner Deepak Sadna said, "The police came and investigated about Sagar with me for three hours. Sagar had taken two pairs of shoes worth Rs 600 from here. Police have also taken the CCTV footage of my shop. I don't know Sagar."

Six people -- Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat, Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D and Amol Shinde -- are accused in the Parliament security breach case.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13.

Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25)--protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters.

However, all four were sent to the seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.