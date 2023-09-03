News
Top officials brief Kovind on simultaneous polls

Top officials brief Kovind on simultaneous polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 03, 2023 16:27 IST
Top officials of the Union Law Ministry on Sunday held a preparatory briefing for former president Ram Nath Kovind who heads the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.

The government had on Saturday notified the eight-member committee.

 

People aware of the development said, Law Secretary Niten Chandra, Legislative Secretary Reeta Vasishta and others met Kovind this afternoon to understand how he would like to go about the agenda before the committee.

While Chandra is also the secretary to the high-level committee, Vasistha's department deals with the issue of elections, the Representation of the People Act and related rules.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
