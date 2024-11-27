News
Why are you not announcing Fadnavis as CM, asks Uddhav Sena

Why are you not announcing Fadnavis as CM, asks Uddhav Sena

Source: ANI
November 27, 2024 13:40 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday questioned the opposition on what was stopping them from announcing the name of Devendra Fadnavis if the decision was made.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde offers sweets to NCP leader and state Deputy CM Ajit Pawar while BJP leader and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis looks on, Mumbai, November 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "If Devendra Fadnavis's name has been finalised, then announce it quickly; what is stopping you? Why are you depriving the people of Maharashtra of the promises made to them, why are you keeping them away and why are you ignoring the steering crisis of Maharashtra? They are so power hungry... it’s been days since the election came and yet the results have not been announced."

 

Further, she questioned whether EVMs were being used as a medium to tamper with the number of votes pulled and counted to declare the winner.

"Whether it is Haryana or Maharashtra, there has been reporting done that there has been a difference between the votes cast and votes counted in 95 seats... There are about 76 votes.. where it is being said that the number of votes counted is less than votes cast. The question is whether EVMs are being used as a medium to tamper with the number of votes pulled and counted to declare the winner. This is a matter of widespread discussion. The Election Commission has a habit of denying it rather than discussing it and resolving the issue... this is a matter of suspicion because it is against our Constitution rules." she added.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also spoke on the issue of the Maharashtra CM and said that the BJP breaks families and parties and ruins them and the same was being done in Maharashtra.

"BJP has this habit of breaking families and parties and ruining them wherever they go. The same thing is being done in Maharashtra. They used Shinde to the fullest and now he will not become the CM," Tiwari said, speaking to ANI.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said Devendra Fadnavis should lead the Mahayuti government as "people of Maharashtra want him" to be the next chief minister, and Eknath Shinde can be the deputy CM or join the Modi government.

The election results for Maharashtra were announced on November 23 but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on the chief minister. 

