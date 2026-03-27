Six Injured in Tri Nagar Building Fire, Short Circuit Suspected

A devastating fire in Delhi's Tri Nagar, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, has left six people injured, highlighting the importance of electrical safety in residential buildings.

Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Six people, including a three-year-old child, were injured in a fire in Delhi's Tri Nagar area.

A short circuit in an electric water motor is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The fire gutted electric wiring, domestic articles, and a motorcycle parked near the staircase.

Injured individuals were admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

A fire that broke out in a four-storeyed building in north Delhi's Tri Nagar area on Friday morning left six people, including a three-year-old child, with burns, officials said.

Police suspect a short circuit in the electric water motor caused the fire.

The injured people -- two men, three women and a girl child -- were admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

They were identified as Bharat Lal (32), Anita (55), Pritam Lal (30), Vandana (24), Moni (27) and Somiya (3), officials said.

The injured women were later referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received a call at 7.10 am regarding a fire in the Ganeshpura area of Tri Nagar. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 7.45 am, a DFS officer said.

Police said they received a PCR call about some people trapped inside a house on fire. The personnel who reached the spot found a fire brigade team already engaged in firefighting.

The fire gutted electric wiring, domestic articles and a motorcycle parked near the staircase of the building that stood on a 50 square yard plot, while a saree shop on the ground floor remained unaffected, police said.

The injured people were living on the second floor, while another tenant resided on the third.

Possible Cause of the Fire

Police said prima facie, the fire appears to have been caused by a short circuit in the electric water motor installed near the staircase, where cosmetic items were stored. The motorcycle parked nearby may have further fuelled the flames, they said.