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Two-Year-Old Dies In Hut Fire In Meerut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 23:06 IST

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A two-year-old child tragically died in a hut fire in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Key Points

  • A two-year-old child tragically died in a hut fire in the Kankerkhera area of Meerut.
  • Police and fire brigade teams responded to the fire near Jewri drain on Khirwa Road.
  • The child, identified as Ibrahim, suffered severe burn injuries and died at the scene.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest a candle may have caused the devastating fire.

A two-year-old child died after being burnt in a fire that broke out in a hut in the Kankerkhera area here on Thursday evening, police said.

Fire Brigade Responds To Meerut Blaze

Circle Officer Daurala Prakash Chandra Agarwal said police received information about a fire in a hut near Jewri drain on Khirwa Road under Kankerkhera police station limits.

 

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, he said.

Tragic Death Of Young Child

The child, identified as Ibrahim, sustained severe burn injuries in the incident and died, the officer added.

The incident triggered panic in the area, while locals expressed grief over the child's death.

Investigation Into Cause Of Fire Underway

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by a candle, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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