Two-Year-Old Dies In Hut Fire In Meerut

A two-year-old child tragically died in a hut fire in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Key Points A two-year-old child tragically died in a hut fire in the Kankerkhera area of Meerut.

Police and fire brigade teams responded to the fire near Jewri drain on Khirwa Road.

The child, identified as Ibrahim, suffered severe burn injuries and died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest a candle may have caused the devastating fire.

A two-year-old child died after being burnt in a fire that broke out in a hut in the Kankerkhera area here on Thursday evening, police said.

Fire Brigade Responds To Meerut Blaze

Circle Officer Daurala Prakash Chandra Agarwal said police received information about a fire in a hut near Jewri drain on Khirwa Road under Kankerkhera police station limits.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, he said.

Tragic Death Of Young Child

The child, identified as Ibrahim, sustained severe burn injuries in the incident and died, the officer added.

The incident triggered panic in the area, while locals expressed grief over the child's death.

Investigation Into Cause Of Fire Underway

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by a candle, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, they added.