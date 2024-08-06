To please Islamists...: Taslima Nasreen's dig at Hasina

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen took a jibe at ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after her escape from the country.

IMAGE: Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on X, Nasreen accused Hasina of pleasing the ‘Islamists’, however, the same ‘Islamists’ have been in the student movement who forced the former Bangladesh PM to leave the country on Monday.

"Hasina in order to please Islamists threw me out of my country in 1999 after I entered Bangladesh to see my mother in her deathbed and never allowed me to enter the country again. The same Islamists have been in the student movement who forced Hasina to leave the country today," Nasreen said.

She further said," Hasina had to resign and leave the country. She was responsible for her situation. She made Islamists to grow. She allowed her people to involve in corruption. Now Bangladesh must not become like Pakistan. Army must not rule. Political parties should bring democracy & secularism."

Taslima had to leave Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of death threat by fundamentalist outfits for her alleged anti-Islamic views. Since then she has been living in exile.

She has also stayed in the United States and Europe during the last two decades.

Hasina on Monday fled the country in a military aircraft amid massive violent protests with the army stepping in to fill the power vacuum.

She landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near New Delhi as part of her plan to leave for London, diplomatic sources said.

It is learnt that Hasina has been moved to a safe location and it is unlikely that she will leave India.

The sources said Hasina's plan was to leave for London. However, certain issues have come up because of which there is some uncertainty in her original plan.

Hasina, 76, is the daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The dramatic developments in Bangladesh mark the end of Hasina's 15-year power run.