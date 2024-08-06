News
Interim govt in Bangladesh soon; ex-PM Khaleda Zia to be freed: Prez

Interim govt in Bangladesh soon; ex-PM Khaleda Zia to be freed: Prez

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 06, 2024 00:53 IST
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin said on Monday that an interim government would be formed after dissolving the parliament as he ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted in several cases.

IMAGE: People enter the National Parliament premises as they celebrate the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as PM in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

He made the remarks during a meeting with the leaders of various political parties and civil society representatives at Bangabhaban in the presence of the chief of three forces, the Bengali-language daily Prothom Alo reported.

 

"A decision has been taken to form an interim government as soon as possible by dissolving parliament. The army will also take measures to normalise the prevailing anarchic situation," the president said.

The meeting also decided to release Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted in several cases, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

President Shahabuddin also ordered the release of all students arrested during the ongoing protests, it added.

The meeting adopted a condolence motion expressing profound shock at the deaths of students and others during the anti-quota movement.

Bangladesh descended into chaos as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina surreptitiously resigned and fled the country in a military aircraft while the army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

As the news of Hasina's departure spread, hundreds of people broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests that have killed more than 300 people in a fortnight.

The Inter-Services Public Relations -- the army's media wing -- said that a curfew will remain imposed from 12:00 am to 6:00 am on Tuesday.

Army chief Wakar-Uz-Zaman will meet with the representatives of the students and teachers very soon, said a statement issued by the ISPR.

Gen Zaman said all government and semi-government offices, private offices, factories and all educational institutions including schools, colleges, madrasahs and universities will open on Tuesday, the ISPR said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
