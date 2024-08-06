News
Rediff.com  » News » With Rafales in air, Indian security agencies ensured safety of Hasina's jet

With Rafales in air, Indian security agencies ensured safety of Hasina's jet

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 06, 2024 01:36 IST
After the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh, Indian security agencies were ready for any contingency as she was headed towards India for safety in an air force jet.

IMAGE: People celebrate the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as PM with the coordinators of anti-quota protests, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Indian Air Force radars were actively monitoring air space over Bangladesh and detected a low level flying aircraft around 3 pm coming towards India, sources told ANI.

The aircraft was allowed to move inside India as the air defence personnel knew who was inside the plane, they said.

 

In a bid to provide security to the plane, two Rafale fighter aircraft from the 101 squadron from Hashimara air base in West Bengal were airborne over Bihar and Jharkhand, the sources said.

The aircraft was on its flight path and was closely monitored by the agencies in ground with constant communication between it and top Indian security officials on ground, the sources said.

The Indian Air Force and Army chiefs Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Gen Upendra Dwivedi were monitoring the situation very closely, the sources said.

A top level meeting of top security officials was also held with the involvement of intel agency chiefs, Gen Dwivedi and Integrated Defence Staff chief Lt Gen Johnson Philip Mathew.

As Hasina's jet landed at Hindon air base around 5.45 pm, she was greeted by national security advisor Ajit Doval who held an hour long meeting with her and the current situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action also came up for discussion.

The NSA then left the airbase in the evening to brief a Cabinet Committee of Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM was kept informed about the developments throughout the day.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
