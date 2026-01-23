HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN temple takeover by ASI: Court issues notice to govt on plea

Source: PTI
January 23, 2026 14:06 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre, the Tamil Nadu government and others on a plea seeking directions on the ASI's takeover of the Thirupparankundram temple and daily lamp lighting on top of the 'deepathoon' (stone pillar).

IMAGE: The 'deepathoon' at TN Thirupparankundram temple. Photograph: Kind courtesy Booradleyp1/Wikimedia Commons

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi issued notices to the Union of India, Tamil Nadu government, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and others on a plea filed by the Hindu Dharma Parishad.

Key Points

  • Petition filed by Hindu Dharma Parishad
  • HC upheld order to light the 'deepathoon'
  • 'Deepathoon' belongs to Sri Subramaniya temple

During the hearing, the top court was informed that the Madras high court on January 6 had upheld the single judge's order on lighting the lamp.

 

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Hindu Dharma Parishad seeking directions that the ASI take control of the Thirupparankundram Lord Murugan Subramaniya Temple at Madurai and on lighting one lamp on top of the 'deepathoon' at all times.

Plea to worship in month of Karthigai

The plea has also sought directions that every year on the day of Karthigai in the month of Karthigai, the entire hill be lit with lamps and Muruga devotees be allowed to worship.

The high court on January 6 upheld a single judge's order allowing the lighting of a lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill, and slammed the DMK government, calling "ridiculous" its claim that lighting of the lamp will cause disturbance to public peace.

'Deepathoon' belongs to temple

A division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan delivered the judgment, making it clear that the spot on which the stone pillar is located belongs to the Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
