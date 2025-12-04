TN: HC tells petitioner to light hill lamp with CISF protection

Following a standoff between a section of devotees and Thirupparankundram temple management, the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court on Wednesday directed the petitioner to light the lamp atop the hill with Cental Industrial Security Force protection.

IMAGE: File image of Thirupparankundram temple in Tamil Nadu. Photograph: ANI on X

Despite an earlier direction by the Bench, the lamp was not lit on an ancient stone pillar near a Dargah on the Thirupparankudram hill here on Karthigai Deepam this evening, triggering protests by the Hindu Munnani activists and a section of devotees.

Following a plea, the court directed the CISF commandant attached to the HC Bench to deploy sufficient personnel to assist the petitioner, who has been permitted to take 10 others to ensure the implementation of the order.

Thereafter, petitioner Rama Ravikumar and others who came to Thirupparankundram with CISF protection were stopped by the police from proceeding towards the hill as the Madurai collector promulgated a prohibitory order under section 163 of the BNSS in view of the prevailing law and order situation and to ensure public safety and maintain peace.

The protesters demanded that the lamp be lit on the Deepathoon - an ancient stone pillar, which served for the purpose - as directed by the Bench.

Tense situation prevailed in Thirupparakundram when a group of people attempted to barge past the police barricades to climb the hill. But the police prevented them. A policeman was injured in the jostling.

The management of Subramanya Swamy temple should facilitate the lighting of lamps on Karthigai Deepam, which falls on December 3, at the Deepathoon in addition to the usual places, Justice G R Swaminathan had said in his order on December 1.

Inspite of the court directive, the lamp was not lit atop the Thirupparankundram hill. It was lit at the usual Utchi Pilliaiyar temple mandapam, as part of the Karthigai Deepam festival observed with devotional fervour during the Tamil month of Karthigai (November-December).

Some of the protesters began trekking up the hill to light the lamp but the police present on the spot prevented them from climbing the hill.

According to a senior leader of the Hindu Munnani the temple authorities had made no arrangements for lighting the lamp this evening.

As the temple management went on an appeal before the court hours before the much-awaited event at 6 pm, claiming the move might affect communal harmony, petitioner Rama Ravikumar sought the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the shrine management for non-compliance.

Justice G R Swaminathan directed that the lamp should be lit by 6 pm, otherwise contempt of court proceedings would be initiated at 6.05 pm, and adjourned the case. He asked, "can the order be executed or not? Give a direct reply.”

The judge, who accepted the appeal seeking contempt action, ordered the temple executive officer and the Madurai police Commissioner to appear in person.

"Lamps are lit all over the house and not in the pooja room alone. Karthigai Deepam shall be lit from this year onwards at the Deepathoon also. It is the duty of the jurisdictional police to ensure that the direction of this court is complied with," he had said and directed City Police Commissioner to ensure no one posed any hindrance to the enforcement of the court order.

Referring to the batch of petitions seeking a direction to the temple management, Justice Swaminathan said the petitioners were justified in demanding that the temple management resume or restore this tradition. "Even if it is not a matter of custom, asserting the title of the temple over the lower peak by lighting at the Deepathoon is imperative. By lighting the lamp at Deepathoon, the rights of the Dargah or the Muslims will not in any way be affected," he said in the order dated December 1.

On the other hand, if the lamp was not lit at Deepathoon, then there was always a possibility that the rights of the temple may be "jeopardised," he said.

The deepam festival is celebrated in a grand manner symbolising the victory of knowledge over darkness.

The Thirupparankundram hills house the temple dedicated to Lord Subramanya Swamy and also the Sikkandar Badhusah Dargah.

Meanwhile, TN BJP leader K Annamalai slammed the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department for preferring an appeal on the matter.

He demanded the DMK government stop using the HR&CE department against the Hindus.