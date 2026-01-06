HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC division bench allows lighting of lamp in TN temple

Source: PTI
January 06, 2026 11:49 IST

The Madras high court's Madurai division bench on Tuesday upheld a single judge's order allowing lighting of a lamp on what is claimed as 'deepathoon' on the Thirupparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: A view of the Arulmigu Subramanya Swami Temple in Thirupparankundram, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: ANI on X

A division bench of Justices G Jayachandran, KK Ramakrishnan delivered the judgment, making it clear that the spot on which the stone pillar (deepathoon) is located belongs to the Lord Subramania Swamy Temple.

 

The petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, welcomed the judgment and described it as a victory for the devotees of Lord Murugan, the Tamil god. 

Source: PTI
