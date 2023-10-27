TN police release Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack video, say no security lapse

The Tamil Nadu police on Friday released video footage related to the Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case to prove that only a lone man, Karukka Vinoth, was involved in the incident and that he was overpowered on time preventing injuries and damage and there was no security lapse at all.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Photograph: ANI on X

In a press conference in Chennai, director general of police Shankar Jiwal and commissioner of police, Greater Chennai, Sandeep Rai Rathore released visuals from CCTV cameras that showed the accused walking alone on the Taluk Office Road from Little Mount point towards Sardar Patel Road, where the Raj Bhavan is situated.

When he reached the Taluk Office-Sardar Patel Road junction point on the opposite side of the Raj Bhavan's main gate, visuals showed police personnel including those in plainclothes cautiously approaching him from all sides to prevent him from hurling petrol bombs and eventually overpowering him.

However, he appears to have managed to hurl petrol bombs that fell in front of the barricade near the main gate of the Raj Bhavan.

Rathore, pointing to visuals said the accused was alone and he did not attempt to enter the Raj Bhavan's main gate; he continued to be on the opposite side of the road which had a median.

Of the four petrol filled bottles he had, he hurled two of them that fell near the barricade close to the Raj Bhavan's main gate.

"The petrol bombs did not fall inside the Raj Bhavan premises. The accused did not escape from the spot. He was not apprehended by the employees of the Raj Bhavan. He was caught immediately by five personnel of the Chennai police and taken to the Guindy police station for investigation," the city police chief told reporters.

ADGP (law and order) A Arun showed visuals on the black flag demonstration against Governor RN Ravi in Mayiladuthurai district on April 19, 2022.

The senior police official pointed to the tight security for Ravi and underlined that black flags fell on some private vehicles only after the Governor's convoy had passed that location.

The Raj Bhavan in its complaint had claimed that Ravi was 'physically attacked with sticks and stones,' Arun said.

Also, contrary to the Raj Bhavan's claim that no First Information Report was filed, an FIR under various IPC sections was filed and as many as 73 protesters, belonging to various outfits, were arrested and a charge sheet will soon be filed against them.

DGP Jiwal, citing independent surveys and official NCRP data said Chennai 'is the most safe' metropolitan city in the country and Tamil Nadu is a very peaceful state.

As before, maintenance of law and order will always be the first priority, he asserted.

Across verticals, the police action against crimes including those against women and children, drug peddlers and rowdyism and also the good results are well known.

Answering questions, Rathore said the accused had concealed the bottles inside his clothes.

Asked on Vinoth seen together with members of a banned outfit while walking out of the prison in Chennai, the Chennai police chief said 93 persons were released that day including those belonging to the banned Popular Front of India.

It was mere coincidence that Vinoth was seen together with some of them in one video clipmage and it had nothing to with the petrol bomb case.

On whether a report has been given to Governor on the petrol bomb case, Rathore said he could not visit him on this matter and he would apprise Ravi on the case as and when he got an appointment.

To a question on surveillance on habitual offenders, history sheeters vis-à-vis Vinoth and the petrol bomb incident, the Chennai police chief said monitoring and surveillance drills are in place. However, this particular incident is subject matter of probe.

Motive of the accused is a subject matter of investigation and witnesses will be examined.

Background check does not reveal any political influence to the petrol bomb incident. However, only following completion of probe such aspects could be outlined.

On the security for Raj Bhavan, the TN police chief asserted there is no lapse at all and 253 state policemen and women are deployed.

Also, security measures include those for the inner and outer perimeters, deployment of CRPF personnel, baggage scanners, dog squad and so on. Advance security liaison is also in place as usual for the Governor.

Rathore added that even in the hi-level security committee meeting no issues were brought to notice by officials, an indication that there were no problems.

To a question, he said IPC section 124 (on assault of President, Governor) could be invoked later only if warranted based on investigation and examination of witnesses.

It may be recalled, the Raj Bhavan had in its complaint batted for inclusion of IPC 124 and also said more than one person was involved and he had attempted to enter the main gate of the Bhavan.