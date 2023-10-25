Petrol bomb hurled outside Raj Bhavan in Chennai

A Molotov cocktail, called 'petrol bomb' in local parlance, was lobbed by a man in front of the Raj Bhavan's main gate in Chennai on Wednesday, an incident which drew the opposition's ire over the handling of law and order by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.

The Raj Bhavan asserted it was "attacked" and that "miscreants carrying bombs tried to barge in through the main gate."

"However, alert sentries prevented and assailants hurled two petrol bombs inside Raj Bhavan and escaped," a post on Raj Bhavan's official 'X' handle claimed.

Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the government over the incident that happened outside the official residence of the State Governor.

There was no damage, injuries to anyone and there was no security lapse, a senior police official said, adding the man who threw the petrol bomb was immediately overpowered. He was identified as 'Karukka' Vinoth, a man with many pending cases against him.

On Sardar Patel Road, on the opposite side of the Raj Bhavan, the man tried to throw a bottle by around 3 PM and it was immediately noticed by policemen on duty near the main gate, Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police (South), told reporters here.

While alert police personnel were apprehending him, the man hurled the bottle which landed in front of the barricade placed before the main gate of the Raj Bhavan and there was no damage and no one was injured.

"There was no fire...there was some flame only on the wick, the bottle fell down and broke. He was caught and he had some more bottles and these were seized,"

'Karukka' Vinoth, aged 42, faces 14 criminal cases and he was out on bail recently. He is a resident of Teynampet in Chennai, a City Police release said.

Vinoth was the accused in two similar incidents, including the one relating to the BJP office here over a year ago.

Within the past one week, he was freed from jail after he secured bail. Before the incident on Wednesday, he consumed liquor and he is being questioned on his motive, Sinha said.

"Only one petrol bomb was used; it did not create any impact the way the accused expected," he said and ruled out any security lapse.

A case has been registered and the accused was remanded in custody.

Asked if he had any idea about the Governor's 'movement' outside of the Raj Bhavan and whether he had come prepared anticipating any such thing, the official said 'it does not appear to be so.'

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan alleged that there have been incidents of public threats to the life of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi but a "studied indifference" by the state police to the matter has vitiated his security.

The "bomb attacks" on the Raj Bhavan today, where a man hurled Molotov cocktail, "is a consequence of it," it said.

In a complaint to the Chennai Police Commissioner regarding the incident, the Governor's office also alleged verbal attacks and threats "mostly by leaders and workers of DMK and its allies in their public meetings and through their social media."

The complaint copy was released to the media.

"These threats are intended to overawe the Governor and restrain him in discharging his Constitutional duties. However, complaints lodged with the police have been inconsequential due to police inaction," it said.

Ravi was "physically attacked with sticks and stones while he was on his way to attend a function at the Dharmapuram Adhinam in Mayiladuthurai district earlier.

While a complaint was lodged, no FIR was registered. Same was the case with some other similar incidents, it claimed.

The police "instead trivialised the serious incidents into minor offences with no worthwhile follow-up."

"Such a studied indifference by police to serious threats to the Governor has vitiated the security of the Governor and Raj Bhavan. Today's brazen bomb attacks on the Raj Bhavan is a consequence of it," it said.

It further said a governor cannot work under the shadow of constant threats and urged the top city police official to take serious cognizance of today's attacks which constitute offences including under section 124 of the IPC "specifically intended for threats to a Governor," it added.

Opposition parties strongly condemned the incident and criticised the government over 'deterioration' of law and order.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami said a scenario of 'insecurity' prevailed for the Raj Bhavan itself, meant to be a high-security campus. Expressing shock, he said the incident illustrated 'deterioration' of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam also blamed the alleged deterioration of law and order. VK Sasikala, confidante of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa said the incident was tantamount to intimidating the Governor.

BJP state president K Annamalai said on X: "Incidentally, it is the same person who attacked @BJP4TamilNadu headquarters in Chennai in Feb 2022, is held responsible for the attack on Raj Bhavan today, " he added.

Union Minister L Murugan also slammed the DMK government vis-a-vis law and order.

A Molotov cocktail is an incendiary device, usually filled with petrol and a piece of cloth is used as a wick to light it.