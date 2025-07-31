HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN mother and daughter crack NEET together

TN mother and daughter crack NEET together

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
July 31, 2025 18:13 IST

In a rare coincidence and sheer determination as well, a 49-year-old physiotherapist and her daughter from Tamil Nadu cleared the NEET together. While the woman has secured a seat in the government medical college close to her home district, the girl is set to commence her journey.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

Amuthavalli Manivannan found the syllabus very tough and totally different from her school days. Nevertheless, inspired by her daughter's preparation for the national level screening test, she began her preparation.

"My ambition was rekindled after I saw my daughter prepare for NEET. She was my greatest inspiration. I borrowed her books and prepared for the exam," a jubilant Amuthavalli said.

 

M Samyuktha, a CBSE student, had attended a coaching class, and the books she used had also helped her mother.

"I found it easy to memorise when I recount what I have studied to someone. My father, being a lawyer by profession, was not interested in medicine. And since she hailed from a medical background, my mother was receptive," she said.

On July 30, when the counselling for TN medical admission began, Amuthavalli, accompanied by her daughter, attended the counselling in Chennai under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) category, and preferred to join the government medical college in Virudhunagar, close to her native Tenkasi. She scored a cutoff of 147 marks in NEET out of 720.

Amuthavalli said she tried to join the MBBS course after completing her school about three decades ago, but couldn't. She had to pursue physiotherapy instead.

Speaking to reporters, Samyuktha said, "I don't want to study in the same college with my mother. I wish to compete in the general quota and study elsewhere, maybe outside the state."

She obtained 450 marks in NEET. She can also compete in the SC quota, her mother told reporters.

"My husband was very supportive. He encouraged us to study for NEET," Amuthavalli added.

The selection committee under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research conducted offline counselling for 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students, special category, PwD, children of ex-servicemen and eminent sports persons on July 30.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
