TN Guv Ravi in fresh trouble after asking students to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's reported remarks asking students of a college to chant "Jai Shri Ram" have trigered a controversy with SPCSS-TN, a body of educationists, alleging he violated his oath of office and secular principles and urged President Droupadi Murmu to remove him from his post.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi offers prayers at Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, February 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), said Ravi failed to abide by the Constitution, respect its ideals and institutions.

"Ravi should be removed from the office of Governor of Tamil Nadu forthwith for deliberately violating Article 159 (oath by governor) of the Constitution of India," SPCSS-TN General Secretary, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, said in a statement.

Ravi was invited by a government-aided college in Madurai as chief guest to distribute prizes to the winners in a literary contest.

Delivering his address on April 12, he had asked the students to chant the name of a God of particular religion (Jai Shri Ram) thrice.

According to the Constitution, India is a secular country, education is a secular activity and it shall be the fundamental duty of every citizen to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the national flag and the national anthem and also to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.

However, Ravi failed to preserve, defend and protect the Constitution by chanting the name of the God of a particular religion and asking the students to repeat the same thrice, Gajendra Babu alleged.

Instead of obeying the Governor, had the students protested against him for violating his oath, unnecessary embarrassment would have been caused to the management and staff of the college.The students in order to "protect the name of the college," passively submitted themselves to the will of the Governor.

Gajendra Babu alleged: "Ravi is illiterate as far as his knowledge of the curriculum and syllabus followed in schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu. Due to his ignorance and arrogance, he continues to propagate wrong ideas that in effect aim to disturb peace and instigate a group of people against another."

The SPCSS-TN said it hence appeals to President Murmu to remove Ravi from the office of Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Congress MP (Tiruvallur) Sasikanth Senthil said in a post on 'X': "After being slammed by the Supreme Court and blocked by the State Government, he's now resorting to stunts like making students chant Jai Shri Ram' just to irritate the system. Clearly frustrated, he's sending a message that

Even if the courts rule against me, I will find other ways to push my agenda." It's a dangerous mix of arrogance and defiance that undermines democratic institutions and the principles of the Constitution!

On April 8, 2025, the Supreme Court's bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the 10 Bills withheld by Governor Ravi were deemed to have been given assent.

The court came down heavily on Governor Ravi and said him reserving 10 Bills for the consideration of the President was against constitutional provisions.

It was considered a major victory for the DMK government and a legal setback for Governor Ravi.

On April 12, Tamil Nadu government duly notified the 10 Acts in the state gazette.

SPCSS-TN is a body of educationists and educational activists following socialist principles.