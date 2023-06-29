News
TN governor Ravi sacks minister Senthil Balaji for influencing probe

TN governor Ravi sacks minister Senthil Balaji for influencing probe

Source: PTI
June 29, 2023 20:30 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday dismissed Minister V Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers, Raj Bhavan said.

Photograph: Courtesy, V_senthilbalaji on Twitter

In an official release, Raj Bhavan said Senthil Balaji "is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice."

 

Currently, he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

A few other criminal cases against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC are being investigated by the state police.

"There are reasonable apprehensions that the continuation of V Senthil Balaji in the council of ministers will adversely impact the due process of law, including fair investigation that may eventually lead to breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state," the release said.

"Under these circumstances, the governor has dismissed Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers with immediate effect," the release added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
