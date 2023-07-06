News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TN governor flags legal formalities for nod to prosecute AIADMK ex-ministers

TN governor flags legal formalities for nod to prosecute AIADMK ex-ministers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 06, 2023 21:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Thursday contested the claims of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government on the matter of according sanction to prosecute former ministers in the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. Photograph: Courtesy @rajbhavan_tn/Twitter

A day after Tamil Nadu law minister S Regupathy wrote to Ravi requesting him that he should 'not delay any further' his sanction to prosecute former AIADMK ministers and clear the 13 Bills pending with him for his assent, the Governor's office reacted.

 

An official Raj Bhavan release, with a heading 'the facts are as under' said: "With respect to BV Ramanaa @ B Venkat Ramanaa and Dr C Vijaya Baskar, the cases have been investigated by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and these are under legal examination."

As regards the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption case against KC Veeramani, "the same could not be acted upon due to the fact that the state government has to submit a duly authenticated copy of the investigation report for further action."

The statement said Raj Bhavan has not received any reference or request in respect of MR Vijaya Bhaskar from the state government.

All the persons named in the statement had been ministers in the AIADMK government.

There was no reference in the press release on the pending Bills flagged by the Tamil Nadu government.

The Raj Bhavan's statement referred to 'media reports' on the letter of the law minister on the matter.

On July 5, Regupathy had said no further steps could be taken in the case involving the Gutkha scam since no reply has been received from the Raj Bhavan on CBI's request for sanction to prosecute C Vijayabaskar and BV Ramana.

The DVAC had sought sanction to prosecute KC Veeramani and MR Vijayabhaskar.

Regupathy had further said in his letter that "Governor Ravi has so far not given prosecution sanction -- in any cases involving graft allegations against former AIADMK ministers -- to facilitate commencement of trial."

Following Ravi's backtracked move to dismiss minister V Senthil Balaji, Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his letter to the Governor had said sanction has not been given yet by Raj Bhavan to prosecute former AIADMK ministers.

Balaji, arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in the cash for jobs scam, is continuing in the TN Cabinet as a Minister without portfolio.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
TN guv farms out Balaji's portfolios, wants him sacked
TN guv farms out Balaji's portfolios, wants him sacked
'Governor is behaving in a silly manner'
'Governor is behaving in a silly manner'
'Governor has set a very dangerous precedent'
'Governor has set a very dangerous precedent'
Adani Green to raise Rs 12,300 cr to fund expansion
Adani Green to raise Rs 12,300 cr to fund expansion
Will win Raj poll, if...: Cong amid Pilot-Gehlot tussle
Will win Raj poll, if...: Cong amid Pilot-Gehlot tussle
ODI World Cup: Netherlands secure passage to India!
ODI World Cup: Netherlands secure passage to India!
Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1
Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

TN seeks guv nod to prosecute ex-ministers

TN seeks guv nod to prosecute ex-ministers

TN governor sacks minister Balaji, cancels order

TN governor sacks minister Balaji, cancels order

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances