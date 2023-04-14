News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TN BJP chief releases 'DMK Files' alleging scams by Stalin govt

TN BJP chief releases 'DMK Files' alleging scams by Stalin govt

Source: ANI
April 14, 2023 15:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Annamalai on Friday released 'DMK Files' alleging top ministers from the party and Chief Minister MK Stalin's family members had accumulated unaccounted assets.

IMAGE: TN BJP chief K Annamalai addresses the media in Chennai, April 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Addressing media-persons, Annamalai said, "We have released DMK files part 1 today. It is going to be a series throughout the year. We have only disclosed the direct assets, their shareholdings in a company and the valuation of the properties they own."

He added, "We haven't gone beyond it. The most concerning question is, how is DMK becoming part of the largest money laundering business worldwide."

 

He stated, "We want to reflect the true vision of PM Modi, that we are a party which takes up issues that matters to the public."

"We're starting a padyatra to expose DMK scams and from the first week of June our party leaders will walk across Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said.

"Not only DMK scams, but we will oppose scams by all parties. I will open up everything to the Tamil Nadu people. Let's see who the people are going to vote for. This is a fight against corruption and not just our fight against one party. I will not stop here," he further stated. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
13 TN BJP functionaries quit, join ally AIADMK
13 TN BJP functionaries quit, join ally AIADMK
Who Stoked Migrant Labour 'Exodus' From Tamil Nadu?
Who Stoked Migrant Labour 'Exodus' From Tamil Nadu?
TN BJP chief Annamalai booked for inciting violence
TN BJP chief Annamalai booked for inciting violence
'You will get a tight slap...': Sehwag
'You will get a tight slap...': Sehwag
Only way forward is...: Cong on Adani-China row
Only way forward is...: Cong on Adani-China row
Spanish athlete, 50, spends 500 days alone in cave!
Spanish athlete, 50, spends 500 days alone in cave!
'Gill will dominate world cricket for next decade'
'Gill will dominate world cricket for next decade'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will EPS Now Take On The BJP?

Will EPS Now Take On The BJP?

Is BJP Getting It Wrong In Tamil Nadu?

Is BJP Getting It Wrong In Tamil Nadu?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances