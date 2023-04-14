TN BJP chief releases 'DMK Files' alleging scams by Stalin govt

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Annamalai on Friday released 'DMK Files' alleging top ministers from the party and Chief Minister MK Stalin's family members had accumulated unaccounted assets.



IMAGE: TN BJP chief K Annamalai addresses the media in Chennai, April 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Addressing media-persons, Annamalai said, "We have released DMK files part 1 today. It is going to be a series throughout the year. We have only disclosed the direct assets, their shareholdings in a company and the valuation of the properties they own."

He added, "We haven't gone beyond it. The most concerning question is, how is DMK becoming part of the largest money laundering business worldwide."

He stated, "We want to reflect the true vision of PM Modi, that we are a party which takes up issues that matters to the public."

"We're starting a padyatra to expose DMK scams and from the first week of June our party leaders will walk across Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said.

"Not only DMK scams, but we will oppose scams by all parties. I will open up everything to the Tamil Nadu people. Let's see who the people are going to vote for. This is a fight against corruption and not just our fight against one party. I will not stop here," he further stated.