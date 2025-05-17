HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay opts out of diplomatic outreach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 17, 2025 15:04 IST

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Saturday said he will not be able to join the government's diplomatic outreach delegations being sent to different countries after Operation Sindoor due to health reasons.

IMAGE: Union ministers Rajnath Singh (second from left), Kiren Rijiju (left), TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay (third from left), SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav (right) and others pose for a group picture after attending all-party meeting regarding 'Operation Sindoor', at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi, May 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The government has announced it will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Bandyopadhyay told PTI that he received a call from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and the external affairs ministry, and was asked to go to the US but he informed them that he would not be able to go due to health reasons.

 

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said, "The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism."

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Jha, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Kanimozhi, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will be heading a delegation each.

The ministry's statement said distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
