TMC's Derek O'Brien, AAP's Sanjay Singh spend night at Parl protest site

Suspended Rajya Sabha members Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien and Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh spent the night at the protest site near the entrance of Parliament.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien and Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh spend the night at the protest site near Paliament's entrance, in New Delhi, July 28, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy Derek O'Brien/Twitter

TMC's Dola Sen and Mausam Noor were there at the site till midnight.

The opposition parties sat on a relay protest in Parliament premises protesting against the suspension of 24 MPs in both Houses of Parliament.

On Thursday, three more MPs were suspended.

The opposition parties have demanded a discussion on price rise in Parliament.