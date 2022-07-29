News
TMC's Derek O'Brien, AAP's Sanjay Singh spend night at Parl protest site

Source: PTI
July 29, 2022 12:55 IST
Suspended Rajya Sabha members Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien and Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh spent the night at the protest site near the entrance of Parliament.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien and Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh spend the night at the protest site near Paliament's entrance, in New Delhi, July 28, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy Derek O'Brien/Twitter

TMC's Dola Sen and Mausam Noor were there at the site till midnight.

The opposition parties sat on a relay protest in Parliament premises protesting against the suspension of 24 MPs in both Houses of Parliament.

 

On Thursday, three more MPs were suspended.

The opposition parties have demanded a discussion on price rise in Parliament.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
4 Cong MPs suspended for entire session after protests
At MPs' relay fast: Food by parties, toilet in Parl
Record 19 Opposition MPs suspended from RS for week
Spanking New US Choppers For Navy
Have Disha and Tiger SPLIT?
Why Is Anurag Sitting On Sunny's Lap?
Rangbaaz 3 Review
The War Against Coronavirus

Oppn wants suspension revoked, govt for good conduct

'Not sorry': Suspended MPs spend night at Parliament

