TMC worker killed as incidents of violence mar bypolls in Bengal

Sporadic incidents of unrest marred the West Bengal bypolls, with a local Trinamool Congress worker Ashok Shaw dying following a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara, an area adjoining Naihati assembly constituency where voting was underway.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI on X

The attack sparked political accusations of voter intimidation in the ongoing byelections. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has sought a report regarding the incident.

The incident drew immediate political reactions, with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arjun Singh accusing the TMC of using intimidation tactics to instill fear among voters in Naihati and other constituencies.

Local TMC legislator Somnath Shyam, from Jagatdal assembly seat, refrained from making a statement, claiming that an investigation was underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

According to the CEO's office, polling remained largely peaceful in the byelections to Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra assembly constituencies with a voter turnout of over 45 per cent recorded till 1 pm.

According to the poll panel, 41 complaints were filed till 9 am, including 16 from the BJP.

The BJP and opposition have accused TMC workers of engaging in voter intimidation in various areas, particularly in Haroa, Madarihat, Sitai, and Taldangra constituencies. The state's ruling party has dubbed the allegations as baseless.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that 'BJP workers were facing threats across multiple booths in various seats', a claim the TMC has dismissed as an attempt to discredit its position in the polls.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called the allegations 'baseless' and asserted that opposition parties were concocting narratives to undermine the ruling party's electoral prospects.

"It is TMC workers who are getting killed, and the opposition is blaming us. The BJP and the opposition are trying to unleash violence during the polls," he alleged.

In Madarihat, BJP candidate Rahul Lohar's car was reportedly vandalised.

Sources said Rahul had gone to Mujnai, under Madarihat gram panchayat, to meet BJP workers when he encountered protests from Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters. His car was blocked, and stones were allegedly hurled at it, sources added.

TMC supporters claimed that BJP MP and former MLA Manoj Tigga had not been seen in the area in the past five years, nor had any development work been done.

Lohar also faced chants of 'Go back' from the crowd.

Tension erupted at a booth in Sitai, Cooch Behar, following allegations that two buttons on an EVM machine had been covered with tape.

BJP candidate Deepak Roy claimed that at the polling booth in Hokdah Adabari SSK Primary School, tape was found covering the first two buttons on the EVM.

Roy accused the presiding officer and other poll workers of negligence, stating, "This is a serious violation of the election process."

He then entered the booth himself and removed the tape from the EVM, which led to a commotion inside the booth. A heated exchange followed between Roy and the presiding officer, sources added.

The Trinamool Congress, however, alleged that voting had been proceeding peacefully until the BJP candidate's arrival, which they claimed disrupted the process and accused him of stirring trouble.

Meanwhile, the Indian Secular Front (ISF), which has one MLA in the state assembly and is contesting from the Haroa seat as a Left Front-supported candidate, also reported interference, claiming TMC workers were preventing its polling agents from entering certain booths in Haroa.

The ISF's allegations have added to the charged atmosphere, with both opposition and ruling party members exchanging accusations throughout the day.

To ensure a peaceful electoral process, 108 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed.

The poll panel reported an average voter turnout of 45.59 per cent across six Bengal assembly constituencies, with Taldangra leading at 49 per cent, followed by Haroa at 47.10 per cent, Medinipur at 46.24 per cent, Madarihat at 46.18 per cent, Sitai at 45 per cent, and Naihati at 39.12 per cent.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front and the Congress are contesting the by-elections separately for the first time since 2021, following a recent change in the Bengal Congress leadership.

The Left Front has announced candidates for five of the six seats, including one Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist nominee.

The Congress has fielded candidates in all six assembly segments.

Votes will be counted on November 23.