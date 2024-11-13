Voting begins in Jharkhand, Wayanad

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday morning, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats.

IMAGE: People queue-up to vote at a polling station in Wayanad, Kerala, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI on X

Voting is also underway in the by-elections for 31 assembly seats across 10 states, as well as the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

The polling for Jharkhand's first phase began at around 7 am, with voters across 43 constituencies in 15 districts casting their ballots.

The results will determine the fate of 683 candidates, including 73 women.

Ahead of the polling, mock voting was conducted at various polling stations in Jharkhand. Visuals showed long queues of voters, including women, waiting to cast their votes.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling, which will continue until 5 pm. It will end at 4.00 pm at 950 sensitive booths spread across 31 constituencies.

Over 200 companies of security forces have been deployed at strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is aiming to unseat the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates such as former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray.

Key candidates in the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections include former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) in Seraikela, and Ajoy Kumar (Congress) in Jamshedpur East, where he is facing Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

In Jaganathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, is contesting against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has nominated sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut from Kerala's Wayanad, a seat previously won by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka is contesting against Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Satyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas in the bypoll.

The Chelakkara assembly seat in Thrissur district is also going to the polls on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the assembly seats where bypolls are being held on Wednesday include seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, and five in Assam among others.

Bypolls will be held for West Bengal's six assembly seats: Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai, and Madarihat.

In Assam, polling will be held for the Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, Sidli, and Dholai seats.

Counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.