News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Voting begins in Jharkhand, Wayanad

Voting begins in Jharkhand, Wayanad

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 13, 2024 08:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday morning, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats.

IMAGE: People queue-up to vote at a polling station in Wayanad, Kerala, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI on X

Voting is also underway in the by-elections for 31 assembly seats across 10 states, as well as the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

The polling for Jharkhand's first phase began at around 7 am, with voters across 43 constituencies in 15 districts casting their ballots.

The results will determine the fate of 683 candidates, including 73 women.

 

Ahead of the polling, mock voting was conducted at various polling stations in Jharkhand. Visuals showed long queues of voters, including women, waiting to cast their votes.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling, which will continue until 5 pm. It will end at 4.00 pm at 950 sensitive booths spread across 31 constituencies.

Over 200 companies of security forces have been deployed at strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is aiming to unseat the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates such as former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray.

Key candidates in the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections include former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) in Seraikela, and Ajoy Kumar (Congress) in Jamshedpur East, where he is facing Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

In Jaganathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, is contesting against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has nominated sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut from Kerala's Wayanad, a seat previously won by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka is contesting against Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Satyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas in the bypoll.

The Chelakkara assembly seat in Thrissur district is also going to the polls on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the assembly seats where bypolls are being held on Wednesday include seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, and five in Assam among others.

Bypolls will be held for West Bengal's six assembly seats: Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai, and Madarihat.

In Assam, polling will be held for the Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, Sidli, and Dholai seats.

Counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
How Will Tribals Vote In Jharkhand?
How Will Tribals Vote In Jharkhand?
Is Priyanka Political Tourist In Wayanad?
Is Priyanka Political Tourist In Wayanad?
'Congress Will Collapse Without Gandhis'
'Congress Will Collapse Without Gandhis'
Can Jaiswal survive the Aussie attack?
Can Jaiswal survive the Aussie attack?
Coming Soon! World Pickleball League
Coming Soon! World Pickleball League
Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Trump's new dept
Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Trump's new dept
'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'
'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
683 candidates fight it out in Jharkhand polls today
683 candidates fight it out in Jharkhand polls today
Army Brat Is Jharkhand's Newest Star
Army Brat Is Jharkhand's Newest Star

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances