Rediff.com  » News » TMC to send journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha

TMC to send journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 11, 2024 16:12 IST
The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced the names of journalist Sagarika Ghose, party leader Sushmita Dev and two others for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from the state.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @sagarikaghose on X

'We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections,' the party said in a tweet.

 

'We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian,' it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
