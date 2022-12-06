News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TMC says Gujarat police arrested its spokesperson at Jaipur airport

TMC says Gujarat police arrested its spokesperson at Jaipur airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 06, 2022 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that the Gujarat Police has arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a 'political vendetta'.

IMAGE: Saket Gokhale. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saket Gokhale/Facebook

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Dabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which the arrest was made.

Gokhale took a flight at 9 pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday.

 

When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up.

At 2 am on Tuesday, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, O'Brien claimed.

'The police let him make that two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings,' the TMC leader said on Twitter.

'The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket's tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence the All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level,' he alleged.

When contacted, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh said he had no such information.

"I have no information. Nobody informed us," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Govt says what we do is fine and you must accept it'
'Govt says what we do is fine and you must accept it'
The Indian State is always up to mischief against citizens
The Indian State is always up to mischief against citizens
Why Modi govt is crushing dissent
Why Modi govt is crushing dissent
Friends take selfie as man beheads cousin
Friends take selfie as man beheads cousin
Does Any Team Have Such Pretty Support?
Does Any Team Have Such Pretty Support?
I had to find strength where there wasn't any: Neymar
I had to find strength where there wasn't any: Neymar
How Vikram-S Made Space History
How Vikram-S Made Space History
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'To oppose the BJP does not mean one is unpatriotic'

'To oppose the BJP does not mean one is unpatriotic'

'You wake up to see who was arrested last night'

'You wake up to see who was arrested last night'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances