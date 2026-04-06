Abhishek Banerjee Criticises Modi's Response to Pakistan's Threat Against Kolkata

Amidst rising tensions, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee is questioning Prime Minister Modi's silence regarding Pakistan's defence minister's threat to attack Kolkata, accusing him of prioritising political campaigns over national security.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticises PM Modi for his silence on Pakistan's threat to attack Kolkata.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned of striking Kolkata in response to any 'misadventures' by India.

Banerjee accuses Modi of focusing on election campaigns while ignoring national security threats.

Mamata Banerjee also questioned Modi's silence on the issue during his rallies in West Bengal.

TMC leaders highlight the perceived hypocrisy of BJP leaders who criticise infiltration but remain silent on external threats.

Echoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent over the threat by Pakistan's defence minister to attack Kolkata.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had on Saturday warned that his country would respond with a strike on Kolkata to any "future misadventures" by India.

"If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata," Asif had said while speaking to reporters in Sialkot.

Addressing a rally in Siliguri, Abhishek Banerjee criticised the prime minister and his senior cabinet colleagues for their silence.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are silent about the brazen threat. He is sitting in Pakistan and threatening to attack Kolkata, while Modi is busy campaigning in Cooch Behar and asking people to remove the TMC," he said.

Drawing a parallel with BJP leaders' criticism of infiltration, he added, "Shah brands us Bangladeshis and Pakistanis, and when they threaten to attack Kolkata, he sits like a mute spectator. Is this your 56-inch chest?"

Accusing the Centre of misusing agencies, Banerjee said, "Modi is the only leader who is using the Army, forces and central agencies against his political opponents, while other countries use their forces to fight enemies outside."

Earlier in the day during a rally at Bethuadahari in Nadia district, Mamata Banerjee asked why Modi did not raise Pakistan's threat to attack Kolkata during his poll rallies in the state a day earlier.

"You (PM) target Bengal during election rallies; but when Pakistan talks of attacking Bengal, you do not utter a word. You should resign," she said.

"Why did the prime minister not raise the issue during his rally in Bengal? When Pakistan's defence minister says they will attack Kolkata, why didn't the prime minister say that 'we will take strong action'?" said.