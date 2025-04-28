HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rajnath meets Modi as India mulls action against Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 28, 2025 12:13 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Cabinet Committee on Security meet in New Delhi on April 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The briefing took place as India mulls its options to punish those behind the terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered wide-spread outrage within India and abroad.

 

There is no official word on Singh's meeting with Modi yet.

On Sunday, the prime minister said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
