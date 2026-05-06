BJP Alleges TMC Inciting Violence, Warns Of Legal Action

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress of inciting post-election violence in West Bengal, alleging impersonation and warning of strict legal consequences for those involved in the unrest.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP accuses TMC of inciting post-poll violence in West Bengal by impersonating BJP supporters.

BJP asserts its members have never engaged in violence after election victories.

The BJP warns that those involved in violence and impersonation will face the full force of the law.

BJP criticises Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign, calling it an insult to democracy.

BJP emphasises its commitment to a clean and transparent Bengal, rejecting criminal elements.

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress was attempting to incite post-poll violence in West Bengal through its workers impersonating as BJP supporters to malign the saffron party and warned that they will face the "full force of law".

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that his party members have never indulged in violence after an election victory and claimed that TMC cadres were using BJP symbols while trying to create disturbance.

"In all the states where our government is in power, we have never resorted to violence against anyone. We are seeing reports that TMC workers, in several places, are wearing BJP scarves and carrying BJP flags while trying to carry out arson and disturb the atmosphere," he told reporters here, responding to questions on violence in West Bengal after the assembly election results.

Claiming that the TMC is acting out of "frustration", Patra said the party "can go to any extent" following its electoral defeat.

The BJP MP noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged party workers to avoid revenge politics and work towards development.

"All of you witnessed this historic election in West Bengal. The prime minister himself, while addressing our workers the other day, made a very important point. This was the first election in which there was no loss of life or property. No innocent person was killed. Nobody's house was set on fire," Patra said.

He claimed that despite a voter turnout of "93-94 per cent", the election remained largely peaceful and said Modi has appealed to BJP workers to "move on the path of development and not revenge".

BJP's Stance on Post-Election Violence

He asserted that the Centre will not allow violence in the state at any cost, while referring to "objectionable" remarks allegedly made by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the election campaign.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday asserted that those associated with the TMC "who have been involved in atrocities, unlawful activities, or intimidation cannot seek refuge in the BJP to escape accountability".

Noting that some elements of the TMC were attempting to "impersonate BJP workers to mislead people and create disorder", it said there will be "zero tolerance" for violence, intimidation or political masquerading.

"Anyone found engaging in impersonation, intimidation, or taking the law into their hands will face strict legal consequences. The full force of law will be brought to bear against these criminal elements," the party said on X.

BJP's Commitment to a Clean Bengal

"The BJP stands for a clean and transparent Bengal. No criminal or anti-social element will be allowed to enter the party under any circumstances," the chief spokesperson of West Bengal BJP, Debjit Sarkar, said.

In a post on X, he said no one can claim to be a BJP member unless the party formally accepts the individual.

Criticism of Mamata Banerjee

Patra also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks that she will not resign, alleging that the TMC supremo is trying to create an atmosphere of anarchy after her party suffered a crushing defeat in the assembly polls.

"Mamata Banerjee said yesterday that she will not resign. It is astonishing. Has this kind of stubbornness ever been seen in India's democracy?

"In 75 years of democratic governance, the beauty of Indian democracy has been that whenever there is a transfer of power -- whether of a prime minister or a chief minister -- there has never been reluctance in stepping down," he said, adding that Banerjee's remarks amount to an "insult to democracy" and the Constitution.

"This is not an insult to the BJP or any political party. This is an insult to democracy. It is an insult to the Constitution of India," he said.

The BJP achieved a landslide victory in West Bengal on Monday, bagging 207 seats in the 294-member assembly to end the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.