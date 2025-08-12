Tiranga Yatra Near Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah along with scores of Srinagar residents participated in a Tiranga Yatra along the famed Dal Lake.

Sinha highlighted the strong public participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign through melas, concerts, and rallies and urged citizens, especially youth, to join the third phase starting August 13.

IMAGE: Shikara-wallahs take part in the Tiranga Yatra on the Dal Lake on Tuesday August 12, 2025, ahead of Independence Day, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his cabinet ministers, officials, take part in the Tiranga Yatra.

IMAGE: The rally commenced at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre and ended at the botanical garden in Srinagar, here and below.

IMAGE: Security has been tightened in Srinagar for Independence Day.

