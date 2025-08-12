HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tiranga Yatra Near Dal Lake

By UMAR GANIE
August 12, 2025 15:06 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah along with scores of Srinagar residents participated in a Tiranga Yatra along the famed Dal Lake.

Sinha highlighted the strong public participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign through melas, concerts, and rallies and urged citizens, especially youth, to join the third phase starting August 13.

 

IMAGE: Shikara-wallahs take part in the Tiranga Yatra on the Dal Lake on Tuesday August 12, 2025, ahead of Independence Day, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

 

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his cabinet ministers, officials, take part in the Tiranga Yatra.

 

 

IMAGE: The rally commenced at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre and ended at the botanical garden in Srinagar, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Security has been tightened in Srinagar for Independence Day.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
