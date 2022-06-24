Timeline: Zakia Jafri's 20-year-long legal battle

Following is the timeline of events in the case in which the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the 2002 riots in the state and dismissed a plea by slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri's wife Zakia Jafri.

IMAGE: Zakia Jafri, whose late husband and former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri was killed by a mob in the 2002 Gujarat riots, walks in a lawn with a security guard at her son's house in Surat, September 15, 2015. Photograph: Reuters

February 27, 2002: 59 Kar sevaks travelling in Sabarmati Express train, returning from Ayodhya, were allegedly attacked and coaches of the train were set on fire at Godhra Railway Station.

February 28, 2002: Mob attack inhabitants of Gulberg Society, Meghaninagar, killing 69 persons including the husband of appellant -- Zakia Ahsan Jafri -- who had unsuccessfully attempted to dissuade the mob.

March 6, 2002: Gujarat government appoints a commission under Commission of Inquiry Act to probe the Godhra incident and the post-Godhra riots.

October 9, 2003: National Human Rights Commission files a writ petition before Supreme Court seeking fair investigation. SC appoints senior advocate Harish Salve as Amicus Curiae.

June 8, 2006: Zakia Jafri files complaint against Modi and others into the larger conspiracy behind the 2002 riots.

March 26, 2008: SC appoints a Special Investigation Team headed by former CBI director RK Raghavan.

May 1, 2009: Top court vacates stay of the trials and directs the prosecution of cases in Special Courts; and SIT appointed by it to submit progress report.

May 6, 2010: SC directs that trial court shall not pronounce the final judgment till further orders by it. Gulberg Society case put on hold after resignation of the Special Public Prosecutor appearing in that case.

September 11, 2011: SC directs Chairman, SIT to forward a final report, along with the entire material collected, to the court which had taken cognisance of crime.

February 8, 2012: SIT files closure report giving a clean chit to Modi and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was "no prosecutable evidence" against them.

April 15, 2013: Zakia Jafri files a protest petition in a local court seeking rejection of the SIT report giving a clean chit to Modi and others in the Gulberg Society riot case.

December 26, 2013: Protest petition rejected by the metropolitan magistrate and the final report of the SIT is accepted.

October 5, 2017: This decision was carried before the high court which rejects Zakia's plea against the SIT decision.

September 12, 2018: Zakia moves SC challenging the Gujarat high court's order rejecting her plea against the decision of the SIT.

October 26, 2021: SC begins hearing Zakia's plea on regular basis.

December 9, 2021: SC reserves judgement on the plea filed by Zakia.

June 24, 2022: SC dismisses Zakia's plea and upholds SIT clean chit to Modi and others.