Rediff.com  » News » 26-party Oppn coalition to be known as INDIA

26-party Oppn coalition to be known as INDIA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 18, 2023 15:39 IST
The opposition alliance is likely to be named INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance), sources said on Tuesday, adding that most leaders agree on it though there is no final decision yet.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @RJDforIndia/Twitter

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are meeting here to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, "INDIA will win."

 

"Chak De! INDIA," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien even as the meeting was underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
