Modi has suddenly...: Congress on NDA meet

Modi has suddenly...: Congress on NDA meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 17, 2023 13:01 IST
The Congress on Monday asserted that Opposition unity would be "a game changer" for the Indian political scenario and took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying those who used to talk of defeating the opposition parties alone are now making attempts to breathe new life into the National Democratic Alliance which had become a "ghost".

IMAGE: Posters of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others are put up on the eve of the Opposition meeting, in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on the two-day crucial deliberations of Opposition parties starting Monday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suddenly remembered the NDA.

"Attempts are being made to breathe new life into the NDA. There used to be no talk about NDA and suddenly since the past few days we are hearing and reading about it. Suddenly, it was reported that an NDA meeting has been called for tomorrow. So NDA, which had become a ghost, attempts are now being made to breathe a new life into it," Ramesh said.

This is a result of the meeting in Patna, he added.

 

Also addressing the presser alongside Ramesh, Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said people will teach a lesson when the time comes to those who have totally failed in governance and cheated them with false promises.

He said 26 Opposition parties are here to move forward unitedly and give a solution for people's problems and to address the concerns over this "dictatorial government's actions".

"That is why we have come here. This is the second meeting. We will decide in this meeting what the course of action would be in future," Venugopal said.

The Parliament session is also starting on July 20 and the opposition parties will chalk out the strategy for that also, he said.

"We are very sure that this is going to be a game changer for Indian political scenario and we are very happy to see that after the Patna meeting those who were saying that 'we are very comfortable in defeating the entire Opposition alone', have now started meetings, that is the real success of opposition unity," Venugopal said.

Top leaders of opposition parties are likely to attend the two-day brainstorming session here to chalk out a strategy to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
