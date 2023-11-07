Tiger dance leader hacked to death during performance in K'taka

A 24-year-old youth, who was leading a famous tiger dance team in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, was hacked to death by a group of assailants on the outskirts of Puttur town, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Tiger dance team leader Akshay Kallega (right). Photograph: Courtesy Akshay Kallega/Instagram

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Kallega, who was the leader of the tiger dance team of Tigers Kallega.

Kallega has been leading the team for the last six years.

The team participated in many competitions and won several prizes.

The police said a verbal duel between Kallega and members of a group over an accident on Monday led to the murder late in night.

The group had asked him to come to Nehru Nagar to discuss the loss suffered by them due to the accident and he was chased and attacked by the assailants who were wielding swords.

The body of the youth was later found near the bushes on the roadside.

Blood stains were found all along the road in the area, the police said.

Two of the assailants, Manish and Chethu, have surrendered before the police and they are being questioned.

Another accused directly involved in the crime is absconding.

A case under IPC Sections 341, 504, 506, 307, 302 together with section 34 is registered at Puttur town police station in this connection and further investigation is in progress, police said.