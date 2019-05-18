News
Rediff.com  » News » 3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

May 18, 2019 13:26 IST

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, the army said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Panzgam area of Awantipora early on Saturday morning following specific information about the presence of terrorists there, an army official said.

 

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area in south Kashmir, the terrorists fired at them.

The forces retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, three militants were killed, the official said.

Their bodies have been recovered and weapons and war-like stores were seized from the site of the encounter, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the gunned-down terrorists are being ascertained, he said.

The operation is over, the official said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
