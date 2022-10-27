News
Cops stop bid to coax TRS MLAs into defecting, party blames BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 27, 2022 09:54 IST
The Telangana police on Wednesday claimed that they busted an attempt by three people who were allegedly trying to lure four ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLAs to leave the party.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra told reporters that the TRS legislators provided information to them that the trio were trying to entice them with several offers.

 

The police official said the four TRS MLAs -- G Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy -- were allegedly being offered cash, posts and other incentives to switch loyalties.

"We are inquiring into details like which party the three persons belong to," Raveendra told PTI.

However, Government Whip Balka Suman alleged that it is the handiwork of the Bharatiya Janata Party which is trying to lure TRS legislators.

'TRS party MLAs are soldiers of KCR and representatives of Telangana's self-respect has been proved once again,' he said on his Twitter handle.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
