News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 men strip, molest IIT-BHU student; make video of the act

3 men strip, molest IIT-BHU student; make video of the act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 02, 2023 15:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A student of Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was allegedly molested and stripped by three motorcycle-borne men, who also recorded a video of the act, near her hostel in Varanasi, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A view of the main entrance of Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi. Image used for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

BHU students on Thursday held a protest. They claimed outside elements were involved in the incident and demanded that outsiders be banned from entering the campus.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she was out with a friend on Wednesday night. They were near the Karman Baba temple when three men came there on a motorcycle and forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her after separating her from her friend.

 

The accused then stripped the woman, made a video of her and clicked photos. They let her go after 15 minutes and took her phone number, the complaint stated.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the IT Act at Lanka police station, police said.

Efforts are being made to identify the accused, they said.

Hundreds of students gathered near IIT-BHU's Rajputana Hostel and protested against the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delivery boy facing rape charge held after gunfight
Delivery boy facing rape charge held after gunfight
Rape victim's father kills self over police's inaction
Rape victim's father kills self over police's inaction
10 booked for gang-rape, murder of girl in Raj, 4 held
10 booked for gang-rape, murder of girl in Raj, 4 held
India a safe haven for investors, says Mark Mobius
India a safe haven for investors, says Mark Mobius
PHOTOS: Kohli, Gill's explosive fifties set the stage
PHOTOS: Kohli, Gill's explosive fifties set the stage
Downgrades may pressure Voltas stock, sales may be hit
Downgrades may pressure Voltas stock, sales may be hit
Spinners make Afghanistan favourites against Holland
Spinners make Afghanistan favourites against Holland
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Dalit woman dies after being raped, set afire in Raj

Dalit woman dies after being raped, set afire in Raj

MP shocker: 12-yr-old raped, left bleeding on street

MP shocker: 12-yr-old raped, left bleeding on street

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances