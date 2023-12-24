News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Three Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Three Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 24, 2023 23:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least three Naxalites were killed in a gun battle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a senior officer said.

IMAGE: File photo of CRPF personnel of 111 Batalion along with canine squad patrolling in Maoist-hit areas in Dantewada. Photograph: ANI Photo

The face-off occurred on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station limits when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-naxal operation at around 5:30 pm, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

 

The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, had launched the operation from Tumakpal police camp towards Dabbakunna along the Dantewada-Sukma inter-district border, he said.

The exchange of fire took place on the forested hill between Tumakpal and Dabbakunna. After the firing stopped, the bodies of three male Naxalites, clad in 'uniform' were recovered from the spot, the IG said.

A cache of explosives and weapons was also seized from the encounter site, he added.

The identity of the trio was yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding that a search operation is underway in nearby areas.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maoists murder BJP leader in Chhattisgarh
Maoists murder BJP leader in Chhattisgarh
Naxals kill 2 unarmed cops on Chhattisgarh-Maha border
Naxals kill 2 unarmed cops on Chhattisgarh-Maha border
Ready for peace talks with Chhattisgarh govt: Maoists
Ready for peace talks with Chhattisgarh govt: Maoists
PIX: Captain Rohit is ready!
PIX: Captain Rohit is ready!
Maha logs 50 Covid cases; 9 of them JN.1 infections
Maha logs 50 Covid cases; 9 of them JN.1 infections
4 shots fired at J-K ex-SSP, reham his last word: Kin
4 shots fired at J-K ex-SSP, reham his last word: Kin
Neeraj Chopra rings in 26 with cake and cheers
Neeraj Chopra rings in 26 with cake and cheers
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Dantewada: 10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists

Dantewada: 10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists

CRPF officer killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

CRPF officer killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances