CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable hurt in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable hurt in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 17, 2023 12:05 IST
A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force was killed and a constable injured in an encounter between security personnel and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda police station area when a team of the CRPF's 165th battalion was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a police official said.

 

The operation was launched at around 7 am from Bedre camp towards Ursangal village, he said.

During the operation, an exchange of fire broke out in which sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy was killed and constable Ramu sustained bullet injuries, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, four suspects were rounded up from the spot, he said, adding a joint team of security personnel was carrying out a search in the area.

The injured constable was being shifted to hospital for treatment, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
