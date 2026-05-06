Trio Arrested In Ahmedabad For Illegal Cow Slaughter

Three individuals have been arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly violating Gujarat's strict cow slaughter laws, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about animal welfare.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three individuals were arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly slaughtering cows.

The arrests were made in the Vejalpur area following a police raid.

Police seized meat, a live calf, and equipment used in the alleged slaughter.

The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and animal preservation laws.

Three persons were arrested after they were caught allegedly slaughtering cows in Ahmedabad's Vejalpur area in violation of laws, police said on Wednesday.

A video, purportedly showing police beating up one of the arrested accused with sticks, has gone viral on social media.

Cow Slaughter Laws In Gujarat

Cow slaughter is strictly banned in Gujarat.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided an open field near a housing society in the Vejalpur area where a group of people was allegedly slaughtering cows behind the bushes on Tuesday morning, as per the First Information Report (FIR) filed by police.

On seeing the police, individuals at the open field tried to flee, but three of them were apprehended, as per the FIR.

Seized Items And Legal Action

Following the raid, police seized 520 kg meat worth Rs 1,56,000, one live calf, tools and equipment, including sharp knives, an autorickshaw, a car without a number plate, and a mobile phone, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police added.