News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 aides of Parliament breach key conspirator grilled

3 aides of Parliament breach key conspirator grilled

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 15, 2023 11:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi Police Special Cell has questioned two more persons in connection with Parliament Security breach case, an official source said on Thursday.

IMAGE: The accused of Parliament security breach being produced before Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The two persons -- one of them from Rajasthan -- were picked up by the Special Cell's Counter Intelligence unit late Thursday night, said the person.

They had helped Lalit Mohan Jha -- alleged to be the brain behind the plan -- hide after he went absconding, the source said.

 

Jha, who had been on run since Wednesday when four people breached security protocol inside and outside Parliament, walked inside a police station in the New Delhi district Thursday night and is now being interrogated by a counter intelligence team, the police source said.

One of the two persons under interrogation originally wanted to be part of the group that breached the Parliment security but 'could not come on that day', the source said.

Police said besides the eight people -- who have either been arrested or questioned in the incident till now -- there were a few more who were the part of online Bhagat Sigh Yuva Fan Club, which is now deleted.

Police are trying to access the list of members of the group, the source said.

Another friend of Jha was questioned for hours in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a police officer said.

A team from Barrackpore Police Commissionerate visited Nilakahya Aich's Halisahar residence on Thursday and asked him about his acquaintance with Jha during the days when the accused was working for an NGO, he said.

"We talked with the person for hours to know about his friendship with Jha. We got information about him from Delhi Police," the officer told PTI.

Aich, who is an undergraduate student at a college in West Bengal, has received a video of the security breach at Parliament from Jha soon after the incident, police said.

"We have checked Aich's mobile phone and noted down certain information, which may be vital in our investigation," the police officer said.

Jha, a teacher and an NGO member, said he has destroyed the four mobile phones he took from Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam, and Amol -- the four who executed the plan inside and outside the Parliament -- but his claim his being verified, the person said.

The CI team has also interrogated Jha to ascertain if he was instructed or guided by any person or organisation in their breaching of Parliament security.

Police said that the four accused, who are in police custody for seven days, will be taken to their home towns as part of the investigation.

They will be taken to places where they held the meetings for the execution of the plan.

"For this, Special Cell has made separate teams, who will take these accused to various locations," said an official.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' outside Parliament premises.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Parl breach kingpin burnt phones to destroy evidence
Parl breach kingpin burnt phones to destroy evidence
Parl breach accused Lalit Jha a quiet man: Neighbours
Parl breach accused Lalit Jha a quiet man: Neighbours
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
Sharp downgrades may keep Paytm stock under pressure
Sharp downgrades may keep Paytm stock under pressure
'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'
'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'
Do You Have Cyber Insurance?
Do You Have Cyber Insurance?
Investors richer by Rs 2 lakh cr; Sensex crosses 71K
Investors richer by Rs 2 lakh cr; Sensex crosses 71K
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Parliament security breach key accused Lalit Jha held

Parliament security breach key accused Lalit Jha held

'They wanted to replicate what Bhagat Singh did'

'They wanted to replicate what Bhagat Singh did'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances