News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Parliament breach kingpin burnt phones to destroy evidence

Parliament breach kingpin burnt phones to destroy evidence

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 15, 2023 10:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused and mastermind in Parliament security breach case, has burnt the mobile phones of his associates along with his friend Mahesh after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman, said police sources.

IMAGE: Police personnel inspect a vehicle as security tightens outside Parliament following the recent security breach that took place in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Ahead of the incident, all four accused had handed over their mobile phones to Jha so that crucial investigation details cannot get into police hands as they were anticipating their arrest.

 

In Kuchaman, Jha met his friend Mahesh, who got him a room for the night. Both of them had met through Facebook, as revealed by Jha during his interrogation.

However, Delhi police are verifying all the claims made by Jha.

Jha was also present outside the parliament and captured the video of two of his accomplices with the intent to publicise it.

Ahead of Jha's arrest, with the help of technical surveillance, police first detained Mahesh's cousin Kailash, who told them that Mahesh and Lalit had gone to Delhi.

Later, when Jha returned, he was arrested.

According to the Delhi Police, "Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own, after which the police arrested him and started the interrogation."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
'They wanted to replicate what Bhagat Singh did'
'They wanted to replicate what Bhagat Singh did'
'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'
'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'
SC on Article 370: A Landmark Judgment
SC on Article 370: A Landmark Judgment
Alia, Alaya, Disha Go Va-Va-Voom!
Alia, Alaya, Disha Go Va-Va-Voom!
No One Hears A Woman's Silent Screams
No One Hears A Woman's Silent Screams
Messi's World Cup-winning jerseys fetch $7.8 million
Messi's World Cup-winning jerseys fetch $7.8 million
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Parliament security breach key accused Lalit Jha held

Parliament security breach key accused Lalit Jha held

Parl breach accused Lalit Jha a quiet man: Neighbours

Parl breach accused Lalit Jha a quiet man: Neighbours

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances