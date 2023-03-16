News
Thousands of farmers march towards Mumbai with list of demands

Thousands of farmers march towards Mumbai with list of demands

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 16, 2023 10:04 IST
The Maharashtra government on Thursday will hold another round of talks with a delegation representing thousands of farmers and tribals, who are walking towards Mumbai, in its bid to address their demands, said former MLA Jiva Gavit spearheading the long march.

IMAGE: Farmers during their march from Nashik to Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

The talks will be held with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, ministers concerned and top state officials, he said.

As scores of farmers and tribals marching towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra entered Thane district, ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save met a delegation of farmers late Wednesday night.

 

Former legislator Gavit said the ministers have invited the delegation of farmers and tribals for a meeting with Chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

WATCH: Drone footage shows thousands of farmers marching towards Mumbai

"They have responded to 40 per cent of the demands," Gavit said.

"Respecting the invitation extended to us, we are going to attend the meeting," Gavit said. He added that the march will continue if the answers from the government remain unsatisfactory.

In the meeting held on Wednesday night, Gavit said the ministers were positive about some of their demands. However, the decisions will be taken in the state secretariat.

The protesters, holding red flags, started their foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, around 200 km from Mumbai, on Sunday in support of their various demands, including an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
4 hours, 8 km: Marching with farmers left me heartbroken
'Farmers' movement is not only alive, but is kicking'
PHOTOS: Thousands of farmers pour into Mumbai
Time to move away from equity and focus on debt?
Mouni's Bikini Break in Florida
Indian Wells: Sabalenka crushes Gauff, book semis spot
Wholelife Plan Or Term Plan?
