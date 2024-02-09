News
Rediff.com  » News » Thousands gather in Bareilly following maulana's 'jail bharo' call

Thousands gather in Bareilly following maulana's 'jail bharo' call

Source: PTI
February 09, 2024 20:08 IST
Thousands of supporters of Barelvi cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan gathered near the Islamia Ground of Biharipur under Kotwali police station on Friday, forcing the local administration into action to ensure law and order, officials said.

IMAGE: Barelvi cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan being led away by the police in Bareilly, February 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI/X

The crowd gathered on the call of Tauqeer Raza, who had given the "Jail Bharo" call as a sign of protest "against the anti-Muslim policies of the government", they said.

 

"The government is making the Muslim an enemy. We are against the anti-Muslim policies of the government," Raza told reporters outside his residence after the Friday prayers.

He tried to move out of his house into the streets already filled by his supporters but was stopped by the local administration.

Inspector general (IG) of police, Bareilly Range, Rakesh Kumar Singh, told reporters, "Maulana Tauqeer Raza had announced to get arrested against the policies of the government. He was stopped and peacefully asked to return to his home. The condition is peaceful and under control. Sufficient police force has been deployed in the area."

According to police sources, Tauqeer Raza Khan had on Thursday informed the district administration and sought permission for his "Jail Bharo" call, which was declined citing law and order situation.

The district administration also sealed the Islamia college ground where Khan had asked his supporters to gather.

Police personnel were also deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

Despite these preparations, thousands of supporters of Tauqeer Raza Khan came out on the streets in the Biharipur area.

It took the police administration over two hours to persuade them to return to their homes.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that the administration continued to monitor mischievous elements.

He said that some miscreants pelted stones in Shyamatganj market.

"An FIR will be lodged regarding the matter and the miscreants will be identified," the DM said.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, a Barelvi cleric, is head of Ittehad -e-Millat Council (IMC), a political organisation.

He is a direct descendant of Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi, founder of the Barelvi sect of Sunni Islam.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
