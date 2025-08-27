HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thousands evacuated from flooded areas of Jammu

Thousands evacuated from flooded areas of Jammu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 27, 2025 15:05 IST

More than 5,000 people were evacuated from the banks of various flooded rivers and inundated low-lying areas in the Jammu region as rescue agencies and the administration continued to reach out to stranded people in flood-hit Jammu and Samba districts.

IMAGE: A view of the swollen Tawi river following flashfloods triggered by heavy rains, in Jammu on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Most of the Jammu division, which has been inundated by flash floods triggered by heavy rains, continued to receive rain, although of less intensity. Efforts to restore water supply, electricity and internet services that have been severely hit are underway, but schools and colleges have been ordered shut.

Jammu recorded 380 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, making this the highest rainfall ever recorded in Jammu in a 24-hour period since 1910, when the observatory was established.

 

'More than 5,000 people were evacuated from low-lying flooded areas to safety. The Army, NDRF and SDRF are working in coordination with the Divisional Commissioner's office,' Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on X.

He added, 'We are ensuring that there is an adequate supply of relief materials and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.'

Sinha said he spoke to Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and other senior officials and took stock of the flood situation and rescue and relief operations.

The LG directed officials to ensure restoration of power, communication and water supply on priority in areas where flood water is receding.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Rakesh Minhas said on X that more than 3,500 persons were rescued in Jammu district alone on Tuesday.

"The district administration, police, Army, NDRF and SDRF are in non-stop relief operations. Restoration of roads, essential supplies and other services is being ensured on priority and war footing," he said.

Around 20 to 30 low-lying localities in Jammu and Samba are said to have been inundated by flash floods triggered by heavy rains continuing for the past 38 hours.

A large number of people from Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, R S Pura, Nikki Tawi, Beli Charan, Gurkhanagar, Qasim Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Sher-e-Kashmir University, Akhnoor and Pargwal. Besides, most of the banks of the swollen Tawi river in Jammu district were evacuated, officials said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, in a post on X, said Divisional Commissioner Kumar is in constant touch with him and is currently convening a meeting of officers from different departments.

The entire Jammu division, barring Poonch and Rajouri districts, is still receiving rain, though of lesser intensity, according to the divisional commissioner. The water levels of Tawi river has receded, but Chenab continues to flow close to the danger mark, the official said.

'The immediate priority is restoration of electricity, water supply and mobile services, for which authorities have been working continuously overnight. The SDRF, NDRF, paramilitary, Army and Air Force authorities are closely coordinating with the civil administration,' a note by his office said.

Schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed, and the general public has been advised to refrain from non-essential movement for their safety, it added.

The historic Madhopur bridge, among other structures, have been damaged due to the floods.

"Movement of traffic on this bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway has been stopped since around 3 am this morning."

The Union minister appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities without panic.

Singh said the prime minister is keeping tabs on the flood situation in the region.

The administration has also released helpline numbers for each district.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
