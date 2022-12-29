News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Those who don't have courage to build anything steal: Uddhav targets Shinde

Those who don't have courage to build anything steal: Uddhav targets Shinde

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 29, 2022 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads one of the Shiv Sena factions, on Thursday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leading the party's rival camp, saying that those who do not have courage to build anything resort to stealing and capturing.

IMAGE: Leaders of Shiv Sena factions during a face-off at the party's office in the BMC, Mumbai, December 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

His statement comes a day after both the Sena factions faced off at the party's office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in south Mumbai.

The clash led to tension for about an hour before the police intervened.

 

Talking to reporters at the Maharashtra legislature complex in Nagpur, Thackeray said the government is yet to give a proper response on the supplementary demands of Rs 52,000 crore, incentives for Vidarbha and farmers hit due to unseasonal rains.

"Those who don't have the courage to build anything steal and capture," Thackeray said.

"They have an inferiority complex and then they steal others' parties and offices," he added.

The confrontation at the BMC took place after Shinde faction MP Rahul Shewale, former civic body's standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav and former corporator Sheetal Mhatre, all belonging to the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, entered the party office on Wednesday evening.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction's former corporators, including Ashish Chemburkar and Sachin Padwal objected to their presence, leading to heated exchanges, sources said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Traitors are Ravan: Uddhav slams Shinde on Dussehra
Traitors are Ravan: Uddhav slams Shinde on Dussehra
If I started speaking...: Shinde's warning to Uddhav
If I started speaking...: Shinde's warning to Uddhav
Shinde wishes Uddhav, avoids Sena chief reference
Shinde wishes Uddhav, avoids Sena chief reference
Afghanistan name experienced Rashid Khan as T20 capt
Afghanistan name experienced Rashid Khan as T20 capt
Why Are Tripura's BJP MLAs Leaving The Party?
Why Are Tripura's BJP MLAs Leaving The Party?
'If your heart is clean...'
'If your heart is clean...'
Anant Ambani to wed Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani to wed Radhika Merchant
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'

'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'

'Would've ended up dead if...': Shinde on his revolt

'Would've ended up dead if...': Shinde on his revolt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances