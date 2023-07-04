News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Those who betrayed my ideology...: Sharad Pawar

Those who betrayed my ideology...: Sharad Pawar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 04, 2023 17:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congess Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said those who "betrayed" his ideology should not use his photograph.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph," he told reporters in Mumbai.

In his lifetime, it was his prerogative to decide who should use his photograph, he said.

"Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph," the veteran leader added.

 

Pawar's statement came two days after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

The Ajit Pawar faction also removed Jayant Patil as state NCP president. Patil, on the other hand, has submitted a petition to the Assembly Speaker seeking to disqualify Ajit and his associates.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ajit Pawar Will Be CM After August 11
Ajit Pawar Will Be CM After August 11
'Situation has become very chaotic with Ajit Pawar'
'Situation has become very chaotic with Ajit Pawar'
Ajit Pawar effect: Over 200 MLAs support Maha govt
Ajit Pawar effect: Over 200 MLAs support Maha govt
Chhangte, Manisha bag top awards
Chhangte, Manisha bag top awards
Uddhav goes to SC again over Shinde's disqualification
Uddhav goes to SC again over Shinde's disqualification
Is Shinde group unhappy? Ajit Pawar replies
Is Shinde group unhappy? Ajit Pawar replies
Is Ravi Serving Hindutva Cause Well?
Is Ravi Serving Hindutva Cause Well?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Pawar will show what he is made of in15-18 months'

'Pawar will show what he is made of in15-18 months'

'Did you ditch Sharad Pawar?' See Patel's reaction

'Did you ditch Sharad Pawar?' See Patel's reaction

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances