Those who became arrogant...: RSS leader targets BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 14, 2024 09:52 IST
In hard-hitting remarks on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday slammed the ruling BJP for "arrogance" and the opposition INDIA bloc for being "anti-Ram".

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at the 'Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh' at Kanota near Jaipur, the RSS national executive member did not mention the rivals by name but suggested that the poll outcome reflected their attitudes.

"The party which did the bhakti (of lord Ram) but became arrogant was stopped at 241 but it was made the biggest party," he said, in an apparent reference to Narendra Modi-led BJP which got 240 seats in the Lok Sabha seats.

"And those who had no faith in Ram, they together were stopped at 234," he said, apparently referring to the INDIA bloc.

 

"See the 'Vidhan' of Ram Rajya in democracy; those who did 'Bhakti (worshipped) of Ram but gradually turned arrogant, that party emerged as the biggest party, but the vote and power that should have been given was stopped by God due to their arrogance," he said.

"Those who opposed Ram, none of them was given power. Even all of them together were made number two. God's justice is true and enjoyable," he said.

"Those who worship Ram should be humble and those who oppose Ram, the Lord himself dealt with them," he said.

He said Lord Ram does not discriminate and does not punish. "Ram does not make anyone lament. Ram gives justice to everyone. He gives and will keep on giving. Lord Ram was always just and will remain so," he said.

Kumar also said Lord Ram protected people and did good to Ravana too.

The remark came days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that a true 'sevak' does not have arrogance and serves the people by maintaining 'dignity'. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
