True 'sevak' is never arrogant: RSS chief

In his first public remarks on the outcome of the recently held Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP fell short of a majority in the Lok Sabha, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said while that "decorum was not maintained", referring to the bitter poll campaign.

IMAGE: chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the closing ceremony RSS worker's development class in Maharashtra's Nagpur on June 10, 2024. Photograph: @RSSorg/X

Bhagwat also said that a true sevak (one who serves the people) does not have ahankar (arrogance) and works without causing any hurt to others.

A true sevak maintains decorum while working. The one who maintains decorum does his work, but remains unattached. There is no arrogance that I did this. Only such a person has the right to be called a sevak," he said.

The statement of Bhagwat comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister of the country for the third term.

Bhagwat said that it is the "duty to prioritise it and take note of it".



Bhagwat was addressing the closing ceremony RSS worker's development class in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

The RSS chief also mentioned the violation of the 'Code of Conduct' by various political parties during the Lok Sabha polls.

"Elections are an essential process of democracy, there are two parties in it, hence there is competition, if there is competition then there is a task of moving one forward and pushing others backwards. Don't use it, why are people getting elected? They will go and sit in the Parliament and run the country, they will run it by building consensus, our tradition is to run by building consensus.

The mind and psyche of each person are different, hence it is not possible to have similar opinions, but when people in the society decide to move together despite having different minds, then mutual consent is formed. There are two parties in Parliament so both sides are exposed, it is a bit difficult to reach a consensus among people who have come into competition, that is why we take the hope of a majority, there is competition, not mutual war," Bhagwat said.

"The way we started criticizing each other, and the way our actions in the campaign would increase discord in the society, divide two groups, and create mutual suspicion, was also not taken care of, and organizations like Sangh were also drawn into this, technology falsehoods were served with props, absolute lies; gentlemen do not use this science", he added.

The RSS Chief stressed that it is important to follow decorum during the elections.

"There is decorum even in contesting elections, that decorum was not followed, because it is necessary to follow decorum because the challenges before our country have not ended", he said.

Heaping praise on the NDA government, Bhagwat said, "The government has been formed, the NDA government has come back, a lot of good things have happened in the last 10 years, the economic situation is getting very good, the strategic situation is better than before, the prestige of the country has increased in the world, arts, sports, knowledge, science and culture. The countries of the world have started accepting that we are moving forward in the field of agriculture, but this does not mean that we are free from challenges."

The RSS Chief also mentioned, "Everything will go on according to the verdict of the people. We do not get into questions like why and how. We perform our duties."